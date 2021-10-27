Braves’ Ozzie Albies gets America free Taco Bell tacos after stealing base in World Series

TAMPA (WFLA) – While fans of the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros were cheering on the World Series. Some fans were excited over winning free tacos!
All of America won a free taco, thanks to Taco Bell’s “Steal a base, steal a taco” promotion.
Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies swiped second base during the first inning of game one of the World Series.
This time around, however, Taco Bell has partnered with the Baseball Hall of Fame for another idea that comes completely out of left field.
The stolen base by Albies will be sent to the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York, to be put on display, where it will “tell the story” of Taco Bell’s “steal a base, steal a taco” promotion, according to a Taco Bell press release.
Taco Bell will celebrate America’s Taco Hero and give away a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos for everyone in America, while supplies last, on a specified date that will be unveiled at a later time.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- WOW Skin ScienceHOUSTON (KIAH) – Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host to share some products you’re sure to “fall” in love with this season. Amazon’s best-selling brand WOW Skin Science has all the fall beauty finds from head to toe! WOW Skin Science Sold on www.BUYWOW.COM, Amazon and Walmart Rejuvenate dull, aging, lifeless skin […]
- World Series notebook: Astros’ Valdez shaky, Braves’ bullpen holds it down again, Snitkers’ family reunionThings went wrong for Houston starter Framber Valdez just three pitches into his start against the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the World Series and only got worse from there.
- Vaccine for children endorsed by government advisorsThe U.S. moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions of more children. Government advisors endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. A Food and drug administration advisory panel voted in favor of the vaccine.
- Houston Happens – Bourbon Blonde show us products to “WOW” about, Innovative Lasers stops by with a testimonial, we have travel tips from Chase SW and save big on electricity with Power WizardHOUSTON (KIAH) Today on Houston Happens, we have a re-cap of the Astros game. The Bourbon Blonde stops by to show us products from “WOW” and how you can get them just in time for fall. We hear a testimonial from a client at Innovative Lasers of Houston. Then we will bring you travel tips […]
- Safety tips while shopping during holidaysCW39’s Sydney Simone live in-studio to talk about holiday safety tips while shopping.