CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) — Bridgeland High School has named Lonnie Madison its new head football coach and campus athletic coordinator, Cy-Fair ISD announced on Tuesday.

The move replaced David Raffield, who retired after coaching Bridgeland in the first six years of its existence, including an 11-3 record in 2021 and a run to the Region III-6A finals. Bridgeland went 6-5 last season and lost to Klein Collins in the first round of the 6A playoffs.

“My family and I are excited to be joining CFISD and the Bridgeland community,” Madison said. “I want to thank principal (Mike) Smith and Coach Zepeda for trusting me to lead the Bridgeland athletic program. I am honored to have the opportunity to continue the winning tradition set forth by Coach Raffield and his staff. I am looking forward to meeting the players and getting to work. Go Bears!”

Madison has 20 years of coaching experience, including six years of head coaching experience. He was previously the head coach and defensive coordinator at The Woodlands College Park from 2017 to 2022, with a record of 31-30 and leading the Cavaliers to a pair of playoff appearances in a four-year span from 2018 to 2021, including a district championship in 2020.

Madison also was an assistant coach at Oak Ridge, Klein Collins, Clear Brook and Magnolia before getting the head coaching job at College Park. He was also a three-year letterwinner at Texas A&M, including being a member of the 1998 Aggie team that won the Big 12 championship.

“We are proud to have Coach Lonnie Madison and his family join the CFISD athletics family,” CFISD athletic director Ray Zepeda said. “Coach Madison has a demonstrated track record of improving every program that he has been a part of in positions of leadership and influence. We look forward to Coach Madison building on the track record of excellence that has been established in the Bridgeland High School athletic program by Coach Raffield and are excited for him to begin his leadership journey with the Bears.”