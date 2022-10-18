HOUSTON (KIAH) Basketball gold medalist Britney Griner spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison.

An update on Brittney Griner’s release came in this week.

The Phoenix Mercury posted on their Instagram a statement in support of Griner. “Keep saying BG’s name. Keep the conversation going. Keep advocating for her safe return home.”

In a collage on Instagram, the team also posted a collage of the basketball superstar.

“We wish we were celebrating your day with you here. We’re thinking of your beautiful smile, kind heart and infectious personality everyday but especially today. We hope you feel our love in spirit and we can’t wait until we get to hug you soon,” the post read.

The Mercury however, has no power in getting Griner home and according to a Russian official, her detention is not a priority for the Kremlin.

She was been detained in Russia in February, for bringing cannabis oil into the country. She was handed down a nine-year prison sentence by a Russian court.

The Biden administration however, has made Griner’s case, along with another wrongfully detained American, former U.S. marine Paul Whalen, one of its top priorities.

Griner has been detained and in prison for 243 days now and it’s tough to talk with anyone she loves.

Griner’s wife has only spoken to her twice since being detained eight months ago. She met with President Biden in September in hopes of asking the administration and all Americans to support her wife’s return from Russian prison.

Cherelle posted a video collage Monday expressing her unrest and determination in getting her wife home in a message that included “It’s time to bring BG home!!”

The New York Times reported that her attorney has said Griner is struggling and less hopeful she will return home anytime soon. The report said Griner is allowed outside only once a day, shares a cell with two other inmates.

A hearing appeal is scheduled for Oct. 25.