HOUSTON (CW39) – On Friday afternoon, both boxers weighed in at 167.4 pounds. The crowd was electric as the highly favored Canelo Alvarez stepped out onto the stage. Although I was there rooting for Houston’s own Charlo, he was the perceived underdog from the get-go.

Big names in boxing began arriving on Friday such as Julio Chavez, Mexican former professional boxer, and multiple-time world champion. Up and coming boxers such as John Easter also arrived- he got a nice little shout out from Floyd Mayweather on the night of the fight. Draft Kings very own Shaun King also showed up and snapped a picture with Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin as well.

As for the night of the fight- it was a long 12 rounds for Charlo’s side of the ring. “I feel like it wasn’t me in there,” said Charlo. “You win some, you lose some”, he added.

Alvarez focused on the body to stack points. That was something he focused on consistently during training. Alvarez’s record now stands at (60-2-2, 39 KOs).