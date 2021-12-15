HOUSTON (AP) — Josh Carlton had 17 points and nine rebounds, Jamal Shead added 16 points and No. 14 Houston beat Louisiana-Lafayette 71-56 on Tuesday night.

Taze Moore had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Fabian White Jr. finished with 12 points and nine rebounds and Kyler Edwards had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars.

Houston shot 39% and made just two of 21 3-point attempts. Jordan Brown led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Kentrell Garnett added 12 points.

Louisiana shot 33% and 10 of 28 on 3-pointers.

Houston was without leading scorer Marcus Sasser, starting forward Reggie Chaney and reserve guard Tramon Mark due to injuries.