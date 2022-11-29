TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes, and former UT Tyler soccer player Brittany Matthews have introduced their second child to the world.

The Chiefs quarterback took to Twitter Monday night to announce the birth of his son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

The post featured a photo of the newborn’s feet and a chain that reads “Bronze.” In his post, Mahomes said his son was born on Monday at 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

The couple welcomes their second child over a year after the birth of their daughter Sterling Skye in 2021.