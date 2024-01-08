HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Texans will host a playoff game on Saturday, but on Monday, the home of the local NFL team will be the site of college football’s national championship.

Two undefeated teams, the number one seeded Michigan Wolverines and the number two seeded Washington Huskies, will take the field at NRG Stadium with their eyes on their first title in decades.

Michigan won the Rose Bowl over Alabama on New Year’s Day to earn the College Football Playoff National Championship berth.

Washington did the same over Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Fans from both sides have flocked to the Bayou City, and ticket prices prove it.

The cheapest tickets on most third-party websites for the championship game are around $850.

As for the Texans — they beat the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Then on Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars lost — earning Houston the AFC South Division title.

They will host the Cleveland Browns in the first NFL playoff game this season with kickoff at NRG Stadium set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.