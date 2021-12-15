AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored 14 points and No. 17 Texas held Arkansas-Pine Bluff without a basket for nearly 12 minutes to start the game in coasting to a 63-31 victory Tuesday night.
A run of four consecutive 3-pointers capped by a long shot from the left wing from Mitchell opened a 17-1 Texas lead and the Longhorns were in complete control over Golden Lions.
First-year Texas coach Chris Beard tinkered with his lineup, starting Kentucky transfer point guard Devin Askew for the first time this season and sixth-year shooting guard Andrew Jones for the first time in five games.
Kylen Milton led Arkansas-Pine Bluff with eight points.
No. 25 Texas Tech returns to rankings, tops Red Wolves 75-62
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin McCullar scored 21 points, and No. 25 Texas Tech celebrated its return to the national rankings with a 75-62 victory over Arkansas State.
The Red Raiders were coming off a five-point overtime victory against then-No. 13 Tennessee that got them ranked for the first time under first-year coach Mark Adams.
Texas Tech didn’t overlook an outmatched Sun Belt Conference team sandwiched between ranked opponents.
The Red Raiders face fifth-ranked Gonzaga in a neutral-site game in Phoenix on Saturday.
Markise Davis scored 17 for Arkansas State.
Minnesota cruises past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-71
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Payton Willis made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points to lead four in double figures as Minnesota beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-71.
The Golden Gophers opened on a 14-4 run and had a double-digit lead for most of the game. Willis’ 3-pointer stretched the advantage to 26 points early in the second half.
Jamison Battle and E.J. Stephens added 16 points apiece and Luke Loewe had 12 for Minnesota (9-1).
Terrion Murdix scored 18 points to lead Texas A&M-CC (9-2), which had its eight-game win streak snapped.
Bell leads North Texas over Sam Houston St. 65-55
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Thomas Bell had 14 points as North Texas topped Sam Houston 65-55. Savion Flagg led the Bearkats on with 20 points.