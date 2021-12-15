AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored 14 points and No. 17 Texas held Arkansas-Pine Bluff without a basket for nearly 12 minutes to start the game in coasting to a 63-31 victory Tuesday night.

A run of four consecutive 3-pointers capped by a long shot from the left wing from Mitchell opened a 17-1 Texas lead and the Longhorns were in complete control over Golden Lions.

First-year Texas coach Chris Beard tinkered with his lineup, starting Kentucky transfer point guard Devin Askew for the first time this season and sixth-year shooting guard Andrew Jones for the first time in five games.

Kylen Milton led Arkansas-Pine Bluff with eight points.

No. 25 Texas Tech returns to rankings, tops Red Wolves 75-62

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin McCullar scored 21 points, and No. 25 Texas Tech celebrated its return to the national rankings with a 75-62 victory over Arkansas State.

The Red Raiders were coming off a five-point overtime victory against then-No. 13 Tennessee that got them ranked for the first time under first-year coach Mark Adams.

Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon, Jr. (1) dribbles the ball around Arkansas State’s Marquis Eaton (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Texas Tech didn’t overlook an outmatched Sun Belt Conference team sandwiched between ranked opponents.

The Red Raiders face fifth-ranked Gonzaga in a neutral-site game in Phoenix on Saturday.

Markise Davis scored 17 for Arkansas State.

Minnesota cruises past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-71

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Payton Willis made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points to lead four in double figures as Minnesota beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-71.

The Golden Gophers opened on a 14-4 run and had a double-digit lead for most of the game. Willis’ 3-pointer stretched the advantage to 26 points early in the second half.

Jamison Battle and E.J. Stephens added 16 points apiece and Luke Loewe had 12 for Minnesota (9-1).

Terrion Murdix scored 18 points to lead Texas A&M-CC (9-2), which had its eight-game win streak snapped.

Bell leads North Texas over Sam Houston St. 65-55

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Thomas Bell had 14 points as North Texas topped Sam Houston 65-55. Savion Flagg led the Bearkats on with 20 points.