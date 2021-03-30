Cougars are back in the Final Four for the first time since 1984

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 29: The Houston Cougars celebrate after defeating Oregon State Beavers in the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Cougars are back! For the first time since the “Phi Slama Jama” days the University of Houston is in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament.

Houston, we did it #ForTheCity!



For the sixth time in school history, the Cougars are headed to the Final Four!#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/O0ChNxMBqm — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) March 30, 2021

After going into the half leading by 17 points, the Cougars had to hold of the 12-seed Oregon State Monday night to win 67-61.

Marcus Sasser led the team in scoring with 20 points, Quentin Grimes was close behind with 18 points.

Head coach Kelvin Sampson said after the game, “For this team to be 28 and 3 and going to the Final Four…this is the greatest accomplishment I have been around.”

Houston hasn’t lost a game since December 2020, with their only losses coming to Tulsa, Wichita St., and East Carolina.

Next up, the 1-seed Baylor Bears on Saturday, game time will be announced after Tuesday night’s games.