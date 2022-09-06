HOUSTON (KIAH) — After a thrilling triple overtime game over UTSA this weekend, Houston’s Bubba Baxa and Clayton Tune have garnered the attention of the American Athletic Conference with their weekly honors.

Baxa delivered two go-ahead 35-yard field goals, coming in the fourth quarter and overtime earning him the title special teams player of the week. The Pasadena native had not made a field goal in a game since Sept. 21, 2019, as a member of the Miami Hurricanes. He converted every extra point attempt, and made two field goals on Saturday.

AAC’s offensive player of the week went to Tune, who completed 22 of 32 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown. In the third overtime, Tune leaped over a defender to score on a 13-yard run for the game-winning 2-point conversion.

The Cougars game back from a 14-point deficit to win 37-35 at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday. Next up, another road game, this time to Lubbock where the 24th ranked Cougars will take on Texas Tech.