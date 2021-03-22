Cougars Dancing into the Sweet 16

Houston players cheer during the second half of a college basketball game against Rutgers in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Sunday, March 21, 2021. Houston won 63-60. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (CW39) – The University of Houston is on to the Sweet 16 after an exciting win over Rutgers 63-60 in the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The 2-seeded Cougars beat the 10-seed Scarlet Knights for their eighth straight win after Rutgers potential game-tying 3-point try bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

The Cougars are on an impressive streak, winning nine consecutive games in the regular and postseasons combined.

The win gives head coach Kelvin Sampson his 665th win, moving him past John Wooden on the career list. It was Sampson’s first time at Assembly Hall in Bloomington since resigning as Indiana’s coach in February 2008.

Next up, Houston will take on Syracuse next Saturday for a trip to the Elite 8 on the line. The Orange beat West Virginia in the second round. That game is scheduled to tip off at 8:55 p.m.

As for other Texas teams, Abilene Christian plays today after upsetting the University of Texas in the first round. Baylor took care of Wisconsin on Sunday to move into the Sweet 16.