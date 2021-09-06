Cougars fall in opener to Texas Tech

Houston quarterback Clayton Tune (3) avoids a tackles in the end zone against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- The Cougars fell 38-21 in the Texas Kickoff on Saturday night at NRG Stadium.

The Cougars took the lead heading into the half, lead by junior quarterback Clayton Tune. On their first drive of the game, the Cougars took the ball 75 yards in 16 plays, capped off by a 1-yard rush Tune. However, Texas Tech scored 31 unanswered points in the second to come out with the win in game one of the season.

Three second half turnovers from the Cougars turned into 10 Texas Tech points. The Red Raiders scored the final 31 points of the game with the final two scores coming within the last 2-plus minutes of the game.

Houston running back Mulbah Car (34) is tripped up by Texas Tech defensive back Reggie Pearson Jr. (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Tune finished 27-for-38 with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Mulbah Car rushed for 37 yards on 13 carries. Defensively, Donavan Mutin posted a team-high eight tackles and forced one fumble.

Houston looks to rebound one week on Saturday, Sept. 11 when it visits Rice (0-1) for the Bayou Bucket. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. from Rice Stadium.