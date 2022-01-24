HOUSTON (KIAH) — The University of Houston men’s basketball team continues to move up in the AP Top 25 poll, now ranked No. 7 after impressive wins this week.

The Cougars are tied with UCLA at No. 7 after getting big home wins this week over South Florida on Tuesday and East Carolina on Saturday. Auburn is the new No. 1 team in the poll, followed by Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor and Kansas in the top 5.

Purdue is sixth in the rankings, with Duke and Michigan State rounding out the top 10.

On Saturday, Houston, now 17-2 overall and 6-0 in American Conference play, dominated the Pirates by outscoring them 44-14 in the first half to win 79-36.

“I thought this was the best defense this team has played,” head coach Kelvin Sampson said. “We had some games like this back in November and December, but this team hasn’t done that, but tonight they did. I was proud of their effort.”

The Cougars will go back on the road on Saturday to take on UCF.