HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s game day for the University of Houston men’s basketball team, who is looking to advance to their second Elite Eight in as many years in Thursday’s NCAA East Regional semifinal against Arizona.

The Cougars will face the Wildcats around 8:40 p.m. at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. The game will be televised on TBS.

Houston (31-5) faces the No. 1 seed in the region in Arizona, who is 33-3 on the season and was ranked second in the polls before the NCAA tournament began. The Wildcats beat TCU 85-80 in overtime on Sunday to advance to the Sweet 16.

The winner faces either Michigan or Villanova in Saturday’s regional final, with a trip to the Final Four in New Orleans on the line.

Houston fans cheer as their team plays against Illinois during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

All fans who couldn’t make it to San Antonio are invited to join the Cougars’ Watch Party at Avenida Houston in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center, beginning at 7 p.m., Thursday

To claim free tickets to Thursday’s Watch Party, fans can click here.

Fans can see all the action on two big screens for maximum viewing opportunities with a pregame DJ, the UH Spirit team and plenty of Houston Athletics giveaways and prizes.