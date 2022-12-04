HOUSTON (KIAH) — The University of Houston football team will make its 30th bowl appearance all-time when the Cougars face off against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 23, from Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La.

Houston won five of its final seven games to finish the regular season at 7-5 overall. The Cougars, led by First-Team All-American Athletic Conference quarterback Clayton Tune, were among the nation’s premier offenses, scoring 30-plus points in 11 of their 12 games.

The Coogs went 5-3 in its final American Athletic Conference season before moving to the Big 12 Conference in 2023. The Cougars are competing in their 15th bowl game in the last 18 seasons – the most in the state of Texas in that span.

Louisiana (6-6) is heading bowling for a school-record fifth consecutive season. The Ragin’ Cajuns placed 11 on the All-Sun Belt Conference team while making a name for themselves on special teams, leading the league in blocked kicks (5), kickoff return defense (16.57) and punt returns (16.24).

The Cajuns beat Texas State to become bowl eligible. Houston lost to Tulsa in its regular season finale.