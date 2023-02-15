HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Gamblers named Curtis Johnson as their new head coach on Wednesday hours after their former head coach, Kevin Sumlin, is reported to have taken an assistant coaching job the University of Maryland.

Johnson, who was the head coach at Tulane from 2012 to 2015, was also an assistant coach for the New Orleans Saints from 2006 to 2011, including the year they won the Super Bowl in 2009. He was also the wide receivers coach with the Saints from 2017 to 2022.

Sumlin, who was a former head coach at the University of Houston, Texas A&M and the University of Arizona, is reported to be named the new co-offensive coordinator at the University of Maryland. He led the Gamblers to a 3-7 record in the 2022 season.

“Coach Johnson has been on the USFL head coach radar, so when Coach Sumlin recently informed us that he would be stepping down, I immediately called Curtis,” USFL executive vice president of football operations Daryl Johnston said. “We’re thrilled that he enthusiastically embraced the challenge to be the Gamblers’ head coach.

“As a former assistant coach for the Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints team, Coach Johnson knows what it takes to build a winner, so Houston fans should be excited about the brand of football he will bring to the USFL.”

Johnson, 61, returns to professional football after two separate stints with the Saints as a wide receivers coach and senior offensive assistant. In addition to being the Chicago Bears’ wide receivers coach, he held the same job at several universities including California, San Diego State, SMU, Idaho, and Miami, where he helped the 2001 Hurricanes win the National Championship.

He takes over a Gamblers team that will play their games in Memphis, Tenn., for the upcoming 2023 season.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to serve Houston, their fans, and our players. I want to make the city of Houston proud about our team and the USFL,” said Johnson.

“As a former wide receivers coach, I’m going to bring a brand of football that is exciting and fast by airing it out while also running the ball. On defense, the Gamblers will always be focused on being physical and creating turnovers. I’m excited to get to work building a winner for Houston football fans.”

The Gamblers open their season on Sunday, April 16 against the Michigan Panthers in Memphis.