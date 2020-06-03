Dallas Cowboy Dak Prescott pledges $1M for race reform, education

Dak Prescott is pledging $1 million dollars to “improve our police training and address systematic racism through education and advocacy.”

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback shared his thoughts in four images Wednesday on Instagram:

“As a Black Multiracial American, I am disgusted and unsettled! I am as optimistic as they come! I try to understand and find the positive in every situation or aspect of my life.”

“I have viewed these protests and riots in our streets as a form of strength and an attempt to show we as Black people have rights that aren’t being perceived equally as our counterparts.”

“These riots have caused consternation and confusion in an already Crisis-driven world.”

