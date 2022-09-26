HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Dash dropped their final home game of the regular season, losing 2-0 to OL Reign on Saturday in front of a season-high 7,798 fans at PNC Stadium.

The Reign took the lead in the 29th minute following a second chance goal score by forward Bethany Balcer.

Houston opened the second half creating three chances inside the first five minutes. Forward Michelle Alozie created a chance in the 47th minute. Her initial centering ball was blocked, but the rebound fell to midfielder Marisa Viggiano, whose shot went over the crossbar.

OL Reign extended its lead in the 75th minute when forward Veronica Latsko scored.

Tonight’s crowd of 7,798 was the largest of the year, surpassing the crowd for the regular season home opener against San Diego on May 1, and was the fourth-largest for a Dash home game in team history.

Houston closes out the regular season on the road in Washington D.C. against the Spirit on October 1.