KATY, Texas (KIAH) — It didn’t take long for Paetow High School to find its new head football coach, as the school decided to rip the interim tag off of David Hicks and make him the permanent head coach and campus coordinator.

Katy ISD made the announcement on Wednesday, as Hicks was named the interim coach after head coach Lonnie Teague stepped down in October amid accusations of inappropriate behavior with a number of female students. He was charged last month with improper relationship with a student and indecency with a child.

Hicks played pro football in several leagues, including some time with the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs as a linebacker. His son, David Jr., is a defensive lineman and has verbally committed to play at Texas A&M next year.

Hicks has both experience in school administration and athletics, coaching at schools like Sharpstown, Morton Ranch and Allen before becoming a campus house principal at Allen High School in the Dallas area in 2021. He then moved back to Katy this summer to join the Paetow staff as an assistant coach.

Hicks went 2-2 as the interim head coach, getting wins over Seven Lakes and Katy Taylor to help Paetow finish the 2022 season at 5-5 and 4-4 in a tough District 19-6A.