Deshaun Watson attorney Rusty Hardin issues official statement

HOUSTON (CW39) Just in… Rusty Hardin and Associated, LLP Attorneys at Law just issued the following statement about allegations surrounding Houston Texans player Deshaun Watson.

Hardin claims Watson did not reach out to accusers via social media …

Like a lot of people, Deshaun regularly deletes past Instagram messages. That said, he has not deleted any messages since March 15th, the day before the first lawsuit was filed. We categorically deny that he has reached out directly to his accusers in an attempt to settle these cases. Attorney Rusty Hardin

Then he takes aim at Watson’s attorney about the ‘facts’ …

Opposing counsel’s continued statements that these cases aren’t about money do not square with the facts in at least two of these cases. It is incredibly irresponsible to continue to make these types of false allegations in this avalanche of anonymous lawsuits, particularly while we are still trying to find out who the accusers are. We will address these issues, and others raised in these cases, in our formal response to the court in the coming weeks. Attorney Rusty Hardin