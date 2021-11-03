Deshaun Watson staying put for now as Texans don’t make deal

FILE -Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. The NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday, Nov. 2, with the Texans keeping the embattled quarterback on their roster. Watson has not played this season amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. He has not been charged. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deshaun Watson’s future destination remains unknown.

The NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday with the Houston Texans keeping the embattled quarterback on their roster.

Watson has not played this season amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. He has not been charged, although investigations into 10 cases are being done by Harris County and the NFL.

The Texans had long discussed dealing Watson to the Miami Dolphins, but the teams couldn’t agree to the significant compensation, a person familiar with those discussions told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the conversations are private.

So the Texans will keep Watson on the roster and wait until the offseason to find a suitable package for him. It has been reported that Texans general manager Nick Caserio wants three first-round draft picks or three key players, or any combination to make a deal.

NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell said that there is not enough information on the cases against Watson, so he is not yet able to be put on the commissioner’s exempt list, where most players are put on when they are facing criminal charges.

Meanwhile, the Texans continue to slog through a 1-7 season, currently on a seven-game losing streak. Houston will head to Miami to face the Dolphins on Sunday.

49ers acquire DL Charles Omenihu from Texans

The Texans did make a trade as they sent defensive lineman Charles Omenihu to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

Omenihu must pass a physical for the deal made just before Tuesday’s trade deadline to become official.

Omenihu was originally drafted in the fifth round by Houston in 2019. He has played in 35 games with 41 tackles, seven sacks, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He has 11 tackles this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.