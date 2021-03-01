Done Deal. JJ Watt is signing with …

HOUSTON (CW39) JJ Watt has officially moved on from the Houston Texans.
Via Twitter, Watt confirmed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals. Here’s a look…
The Arizona Cardinals official statement.
Watt, who will turn 32 later this month, fits into a defensive line that needed a veteran and in a locker room that could use his leadership. With fellow veteran Chandler Jones returning from injury, the Cardinals should be helped in their pass rush regardless of what happens with free agents-to-be Haason Reddick and Markus Golden.Arizona Cardinals website