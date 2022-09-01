HOUSTON (AP) — Griffin Dorsey scored in the 75th minute and the Houston Dynamo beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Sebastian Ferreira gave the Dynamo (8-15-5) a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick in the 13th minute. The Dynamo were awarded the penalty after LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez blocked a shot from Dorsey with his arm inside the box in the ninth minute. Referee Matthew Conger confirmed the handball after going to the monitor to review video of the play.
While Dorsey netted the game-winner, goalkeeper Steve Clark took home Man of the Match honors after his six-save effort, including four in the second half. Clark came up with a string of stunning saves in the second half, twice denying LAFC forward Gareth Bale from close range to keep the game level at a goal apiece and set the stage for Dorsey’s game-winner.
Christian Arango scored for LAFC (18-7-3) in the 19th minute.
Both teams next play Sunday. The Dynamo visit the Seattle Sounders and LAFC hosts Real Salt Lake.