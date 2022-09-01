HOUSTON (AP) — Griffin Dorsey scored in the 75th minute and the Houston Dynamo beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Sebastian Ferreira gave the Dynamo (8-15-5) a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick in the 13th minute. The Dynamo were awarded the penalty after LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez blocked a shot from Dorsey with his arm inside the box in the ninth minute. Referee Matthew Conger confirmed the handball after going to the monitor to review video of the play.

While Dorsey netted the game-winner, goalkeeper Steve Clark took home Man of the Match honors after his six-save effort, including four in the second half. Clark came up with a string of stunning saves in the second half, twice denying LAFC forward Gareth Bale from close range to keep the game level at a goal apiece and set the stage for Dorsey’s game-winner.

Christian Arango scored for LAFC (18-7-3) in the 19th minute.

Both teams next play Sunday. The Dynamo visit the Seattle Sounders and LAFC hosts Real Salt Lake.

Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango (9) headers the ball into the goal to score past midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) and Houston Dynamo forward Corey Baird (11) and midfielder Griffin Dorsey (25) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira, left, celebrates his goal in front of Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau (16) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango, left, points up next to midfielder Kellyn Acosta, right, after Arango’s goal against the Houston Dynamo during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Dynamo midfielder Griffin Dorsey, left, and Los Angeles FC forward Mahala Opoku (22) both look at the ball after they missed the header during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira, top, collides with Los Angeles FC midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) as Ferreira headers the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark, front, pulls down a corner kick in front of Los Angeles FC defender Giorgio Chiellini, left, and midfielder Jose Cifuentes, middle, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Dynamo midfielder Matias Vera, right, blocks as he turns the ball away from Los Angeles FC forward Mahala Opoku, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)