Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar to perform in Super Bowl halftime show

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) We finally know who will be performing at halftime of Super Bowl LVI this February.
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time together on stage at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. The 2022 game will be the first time the Super Bowl has been played in the Los Angeles area since 1993.
The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the five music icons will perform on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar are Southern California natives.
“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement. The seven-time Grammy winner added that their halftime performance will an “unforgettable cultural moment.”
It’s the third year of collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation.
Roc Nation and Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-producers of the halftime show. The game and halftime show will air live on NBC.
The five music artists have a combined 44 Grammys. Eminem has the most with 15.
Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement that their show will be “history in the making.”
CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger and CW39 traffic anchor Hannah Trippett give their take on the acts performing! Here’s a look:
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
