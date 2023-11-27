HOUSTON (KIAH) One goal is all it takes to win a soccer game.

That’s exactly what the Dynamo recorded Sunday night in the quarterfinals of the Major League Soccer playoffs.

Houston’s 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City puts the Dynamo in the MLS Western Conference Finals where they’ll take on the Los Angeles Football Club in L.A. on Saturday.

A win then would earn the team a berth in the MLS Cup Finals on December 9.

Dynamo defender Franco Escobar scored the game’s only goal with a header off a perfectly placed corner kick from midfielder Hector Herrera in the 39th minute.

Goal keeper Steve Clark made save after save in recording the shutout win.

“They were always going to get a few looks, and again, the way we dealt with those just shows kind of who we are this year,” Dynamo Head Coach Ben Olsen said. “It’s been a joy to be around. It’s been a fun ride, and I’m just pleased that we’re going to keep it moving.”