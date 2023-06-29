HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Dynamo FC captain Héctor Herrera was named to the roster for the 2023 Major League Soccer All-Star Game. The MLS All-Stars will face Arsenal FC at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. on July 19.

Dynamo fans can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

“We are excited for Hector and this is a great opportunity for him to represent the city and Club at a marquee event against one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstadsaid. “His leadership and play on the field have been key to our success this year. We see his influence on the group every day at Houston Sports Park and he has really elevated the standard and expectations of the Club.”

The midfielder is one of 12 players selected by the head coach of the MLS All-Star Team, Wayne Rooney. Herrera is the first Dynamo player selected for the All-Star Game since 2018 when forward Alberth Elis represented Houston in a 1-1 draw with Juventus FC.

“It is an honor to participate. This is the result of the work that is being done here with the team,” Herrera said. “Sure, I am going to represent the team, but it’s due to the work we’ve all done together. We’re a team. For me, it will be the third time that I participate in the All-Star Week festivities. Once I played against (MLS). Last year I took part in the skills challenge. This time I will have the opportunity to join the MLS team. I am proud to be able to represent Houston in this very important event.”

The Mexican international represented the Dynamo at the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. He joined the team in July following the secondary transfer window and was not eligible to play in the All-Star Game.

The Dynamo captain has led the club’s resurgence this year with the team currently occupying fourth place in the Western Conference standings. Herrera leads the team with seven assists and has scored three goals for the team this season. He is tied for the third most assists in league play this season and among the top 10 in shot creating actions (79) and passes into the final third (106) in MLS.

His contributions on both sides of the field have helped the Dynamo post a 7-1-1 record at Shell Energy Stadium this season and a historically strong defensive record with only 3 goals surrendered at home in 11 games in all competitions. The Dynamo’s strong first half of the season is the first time the Dynamo have reached this point of the season in a top five spot since the 2017 season.