HOUSTON (AP) — Adalberto Carrasquilla and Darwin Quintero scored goals and the Houston Dynamo beat Nashville FC 2-0 on Saturday.

Steve Clark stopped all four shots he faced for the Dynamo (4-4-3), who finished the match a man down after Adam Lundqvist drew a red card in the 52nd minute. The win snaps a three-game losing streak for Houston.

Carrasquilla’s goal staked Houston to a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. Quintero’s tally came one minute after Lundqvist’s exit.

Nashville (4-4-3) outshot the Dynamo 12-7. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Joe Willis saved two of the four shots he faced for Nashville.