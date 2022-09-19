LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Houston Dynamo FC lost 3-1 to league-leading Los Angeles Football Club Sunday night at Banc of California Stadium.

LAFC took the lead in the eighth minute of the match after they were awarded a penalty kick for a foul on Dénis Bouanga. Carlos Vela converted the penalty kick for the first goal.

In the 24th minute, Dynamo forward Corey Baird scored the tying goal following a cross open play from midfielder Coco Carrasquilla.

LAFC was awarded a second penalty kick in first half stoppage time after a handball inside the box. After video review, the referee pointed to the penalty spot and the penalty was converted by Vela. LAFC added to their lead in the 52nd minute after the Dynamo backline blocked a shot from Bouanga.

Carrasquilla was key on both ends of the ball and won possession five times in the first half alone. The 23-year-old finished with a chance created and nine recoveries.

The Dynamo return to league play on Sunday, Oct. 2 at GEODIS Park against Nashville SC. The team returns to PNC Stadium on Oct. 9 to host the LA Galaxy for the season finale.