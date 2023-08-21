HOUSTON (AP) — Amine Bassi, Nelson Quiñónes and Corey Baird scored goals in the first 14 minutes and the Houston Dynamo cruised to a 5-0 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday night as league play resumed after a five-week hiatus for Leagues Cup play.

Bassi’s goal was his ninth of the season and came on a penalty kick in the 5th minute after Griffin Dorsey drew a foul from Portland’s Claudio Bravo. Houston snapped a nine-match winless streak in all competitions. Four of the Dynamo’s previous five matches ended in draws.

Quiñónes took a pass from Héctor Herrera and scored six minutes after Bassi for a 2-0 lead. It was the 21-year-old’s second netter of the season and the second of his career in 11 starts and 26 appearances over the past two seasons. Herrera has 10 assists in 21 appearances this season.

Baird used an assist from Adalberto Carrasquilla to score his fourth goal the season. Baird picked up an assist when defender Franco Escobar notched his second goal of the season, scoring in the third minute of stoppage time for a 4-0 lead at halftime.

Houston Dynamo midfielder Artur, left, rubs the head of Brad Smith (3) as Griffin Dorsey (25) looks on after Smith’s goal against the Portland Timbers during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Portland Timbers defender Juan David Mosquera (29) and Houston Dynamo defender Brad Smith, right, battle to bring down the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Dynamo defender Micael, left, moves the ball as Portland Timbers midfielder Evander, right, tries to break up the advance during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Dynamo midfielder Griffin Dorsey, top, knocks down Portland Timbers defender Eric Miller, bottom, as they attempted to bring down the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Houston. Dorsey received a penalty on the play. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Dynamo defender Franco Escobar, left, and Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora, right, chase the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Dynamo’s Chase Gasper, left, and Ethan Bartlow, center, dance with forward Corey Baird, right, as they celebrate after a goal by Baird against the Portland Timbers during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Dynamo defender Brad Smith celebrates after scoring his team’s fifth goal against the Portland Timbers during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Dynamo forward Nelson Quinones, right, heads the ball over Portland Timbers defender Juan David Mosquera, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Steve Clark did not have to make a save in earning his ninth clean sheet of the season for Houston (9-10-5). Clark notched an assist on the Dynamo’s final score — a goal by defender Brad Smith. It was Smith’s first score in eight appearances for Houston and his first since he had three goals for the Seattle Sounders in 2021.

Aljaz Ivacic turned away three shots for the Timbers (6-10-8), who entered play with a 5-0-3 record in the last eight matches of the series.

Portland had two 4-1 losses and four 0-0 draws in its last six road matches. Two of the Timbers’ previous 107 road matches ended in scoreless draws.

Houston travels to play Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Portland returns home to host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.