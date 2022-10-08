HOUSTON (KIAH) — So far, the youth movement for the Houston Rockets looks to be off to a better start that last year, but its only the second preseason game.

Led by guard Jalen Green and rookie forward Tari Eason, the Rockets beat the Toronto Raptors 116-100 Friday night at Toyota Center to move to 2-0 in the preseason.

The Rockets played without several key people, including head coach Stephen Silas, who was undergoing league health and safety protocols installed by the NBA. Assistant coach John Lucas II took over head coaching duties for the week while Silas was out.

Also missing on Friday was No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr., forward Alperen Sengun and veteran guard Eric Gordon.

Eason had a game-high 24 points in 24 minutes of play off the bench, scoring 11 first-half points to help the Rockets get a 65-56 halftime lead.

Jalen Green had 23 points in 25 minutes of play while shooting 4-of-9 from 3-point range.

Kevin Porter Jr. had 15 points, Kenyon Martin Jr. added 13 and Josh Christopher had 10 points off the bench. Forward Bruno Fernando, who signed a two-year contract with Houston this week, had 10 rebounds.

Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) reacts after a 3-point shot in front of the Toronto Raptors bench during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) drives around Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby, right, during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Rockets assistant coach John Lucas, right, yells instructions from the bench during the first half of the team’s preseason NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Toronto Raptors forward D.J. Wilson, center, has the ball knocked away by Houston Rockets guard Daishen Nix (15) as Rockets forward Usman Garuba, left, looks to grab it during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Rockets guard TyTy Washington Jr. (0) drives between Toronto Raptors guard Josh Jackson, left, and forward Gabe Brown, right, during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Toronto (2-1) was led by Pascal Siakum, who led the team with 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting. Dalano Banton had 14 points, O.G. Anunoby had 13 points, and three other players had 10 points for the Raptors, who shot 43% from the field.

The Rockets move to 2-0 in the preseason, with their third preseason game coming on Monday at Miami. The regular season opener will be at Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 19.