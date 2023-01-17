HOUSTON (KIAH) — The stadium in east downtown Houston that is home to the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash soccer clubs, as well as the Texas Southern University football team, has undergone a name change from PNC Stadium to Shell Energy Stadium.

On Tuesday, the Dynamo announced that the team has reached an agreement with Shell Energy to rename the 11-year-old, 21,000-seat stadium, along with ways to reduce carbon emissions from the stadium.

The first game under the new name is scheduled for March 18, when the Dynamo hosts Austin FC.

“On behalf of the Club, we are ecstatic to not only expand our relationship with Shell Energy but combine efforts to truly impact the city of Houston through an array of community and sustainability projects,” Dynamo majority owner and chairman Ted Segal said. “We look forward to welcoming our passionate fans to Shell Energy Stadium this spring following an extensive renovation to enhance the experience of all guests.”

Along with new signage coming in 2023, Shell will institute a decarbonization program starting with energy efficiency improvements to venue-wide LED lighting, on-site renewable energy via a rooftop solar array, renewable electricity, energy monitoring and management with a sub-metering system and installation of electric vehicle charging stations.

“This is a really special opportunity to join Houston Dynamo FC and the Houston Dash to enable their path to further sustainability,” said Glenn Wright, Senior Vice President, Shell Energy. “We’re proud to work with the Club on delivering decarbonization solutions, just as we offer 100 percent renewable electricity plans to homeowners in Houston and across Texas. I’m excited for our teams to continue to build on the positive legacy of the Club in Houston through the wide range of initiatives both at the stadium and in the broader community.”