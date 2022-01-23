HOUSTON (AP) — Kyler Edwards had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and No. 10 Houston used a big first half to defeat East Carolina, 79-36.

Edwards scored 17 first half points as the Cougars (17-2, 6-0 American) built a 44-14 halftime lead.

Edwards, who finished with six 3-pointers, has scored at least 23 points in each of the last three games and made at least six 3-pointers.

East Carolina guard Tristen Newton (2) and Houston center Josh Carlton (25) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Josh Carlton added 14 points and nine rebounds for Houston, which extended its win streak to nine games and won its 36th straight home game.

The Cougars are 6-0 in conference play for the first time since the 1983-84 season.