ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kyler Edwards scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and Josh Carlton added 13 points and 15 rebounds as No. 7 Houston beat UCF 63-49 on Saturday night for its 10th straight victory.

Houston (18-2, 7-0) rallied from an early nine-point deficit and maintained control over the final 30 minutes.

Central Florida forward C.J. Walker (21) is fouled by Houston center Josh Carlton (25) while going for a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) blocks a shot by Central Florida guard Darius Johnson (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Houston forward Reggie Chaney (32) goes up to shoot in front of Central Florida forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Central Florida forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) and Houston center Josh Carlton (25) compete for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

UCF (12-7, 4-5) lost its second straight game and for a third time in the past five games.

Darin Green Jr. scored 14 points and hit four 3-pointers for the Knights.