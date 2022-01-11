HOUSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid had 31 points and eight rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over the Houston Rockets 111-91 for their seventh straight win.

Embiid turned in his seventh straight 30-point game and also had six assists. He was 9 of 16 from the field and made all 13 of his free throws.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, right, drives to the basket as Houston Rockets center Christian Wood defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

He’s the second player in NBA history to score exactly 31 points in four straight games. Bob McAdoo was the first to do it for the Buffalo Braves in November 1973. Embiid entered Monday averaging 26.8 points per game, sixth in the NBA.

Philly outscored Houston 56-28 in points in the paint. Jalen Green had 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting, while Daniel Theis had 12 points and Josh Christopher had 13 points for the Rockets.