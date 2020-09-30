First look: Houston Texans Nike sneakers dropping tomorrow

HOUSTON (CW39) Texans fans can pick up a pair of the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 in the team’s colorway starting this tomorrow, Oct. 1 at DICK’S Sporting Goods. Complete with a team logo and finished in team colors, these sneakers give fans the chance to show their Texans pride as the NFL season rolls on.

The shoes will be dropping at DICK’S Sporting Goods this Thursday both online and in-store, via contactless curbside pickup.

See below for image assets and full information:

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 ‘NFL Collection’– October 1

Price: $129.99

$129.99 Images: DOWNLOAD

DOWNLOAD Availability: Adult online or in-store via Contactless Curbside Pickup Availability: Men’s & Women’s online Shoe Story: The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 features an all-new forefoot cushioning unit and foam which provides unparalleled responsiveness. It returns with perforations and engineered mesh in the upper for targeted breathability across high-heat areas. A slimmer heel collar and tongue with your team’s logo reduce bulk without compromising comfort, while exposed Flywire cables give you a snug fit at higher speeds.

Adult online or in-store via

Here’s how DICK’S Contactless Curbside Pickup works:

Shop online and go to the product details page Set your store and select ‘Contactless Curbside Pickup’ Look for your email and drive to the store (pull up to main entrance curb) Check in & stay in your vehicle. Tap the I’M CURBSIDE link when you arrive at the store and the teammate will deliver your order to your vehicle’s backseat or trunk. You may also call the store and dial “0”



