HOUSTON (KIAH) — Gary Brown, who was a key part of the success of the Houston Oilers in the mid-1990s, died this weekend at the age of 52.

According to reports, Brown was in hospice care near his home in Williamsport, Pa., for the last few weeks. He reportedly had been battling cancer.

Brown was an eighth-round pick in 1991 by the Oilers as a running back from Penn State and had his first breakout season for Houston in 1993, rushing for 1,002 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and six touchdowns (two more receiving) that season, helping the Oilers to a 12-4 record and an AFC Central Division championship.

Houston Oilers’ running back Gary Brown (33) with protection from teammates Doug Dawson (66) and Mike Munchak (63) runs for a two-yard touch down against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 16, 1994 at the Houston Astrodome. (AP Photo/Tim Johnson)

But after a couple of subpar seasons in 1994 and 1995, Brown was released by the Oilers. He struggled with the San Diego Chargers in 1997 but found a resurgence with the New York Giants and rushed for a career-high 1,063 yards in the 1998 season, scoring five touchdowns. He retired following the 1999 season.

Recently, Brown has been an assistant coach in the college and pro ranks. He was the running backs coach for the Cleveland Browns from 2009 to 2012, then for the Dallas Cowboys from 2013 to 2019.

“Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and personality,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. “He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way.”

He was named an assistant at the University of Wisconsin in 2020 and was with the team until December, when health issues forced him to miss the Badgers’ trip to the Las Vegas Bowl this past December.

Brown is survived by his wife, Kim, his daughters Malena and Dorianna, and his son, Tre.