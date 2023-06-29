HOUSTON (KIAH) — Former Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt will still be involved with the NFL in 2023, but it will be behind the camera instead of on the field.

Watt, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, has agreed to a multi-year deal with CBS Sports to serve as an NFL studio analyst across all platforms. Watt will make his first appearance on CBS’s pregame show, The NFL Today, in Week 1 on Sept. 10, the network announced Thursday.

Watt also announced the move on his Twitter account, although he misspelled CBS to “CVS,” making some think he took a job with CVS Pharmacy. He later corrected it with a video.

“I love the game too much to be away from it entirely. I’m very excited to be joining CBS Sports to contribute across all their NFL shows and platforms, including working alongside and learning from (James Brown), Coach (Bill Cowher), Boomer (Esiason), Phil (Simms) and Nate (Burleson) this fall,” said Watt. “Hopefully fans will enjoy the insights and knowledge I’ve gained over my 12 years in the NFL and if we’re lucky, we’ll share a few laughs along the way as well.”

Watt retired last season after 12 seasons in the NFL, 10 of them with the Texans. He will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor on Oct. 1 when Houston hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“We are thrilled to welcome J.J. to the CBS Sports family and add one of the greatest defensive players of all time to our team,” CBS president David Berson said. “As he steps off the field after a Hall of Fame career, J.J. brings deep passion, unique insights and opinions from today’s NFL. We think fans will love what J.J. brings to our coverage.”