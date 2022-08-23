HOUSTON (CW39) — Former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes has died, the team and his family announced on Monday.

Jamey’s wife, Melissa, posted a statement on social media confirming that Jamey died “after a battle with mental health issues.” He was 56.

“Jamey was best known for his devotion to his family and friends but was also former president of the Houston Texans, retiring in 2021. Jamey was a dedicated Houstonian who loved his city and touched so many lives through his professional, academic and philanthropic work,” the statement continued. “Our family is requesting privacy.

“If you or a loved one is thinking about suicide, or experiencing a health crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline right now at 1-800-273-8255.”

Rootes was with the Texans since the team’s inception, serving as the senior vice president of marketing before becoming the team president in 2005 until he resigned in February.

“We are heartbroken to learn that former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes has passed away. For two decades, Jamey led our business operations with an unwavering commitment to Houston and the Houston Texans,” a statement from team owners Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair said. “We are grateful for his steadfast leadership and immeasurable contributions to our team. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Jamey’s wife, Melissa, and their two children during this extremely difficult time.”

In addition to his work with the Texans, Rootes had a front office position with the Houston Dynamo and just a few days ago, announced he had joined Rice’s sports management program.