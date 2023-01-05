HOUSTON (KIAH) — For a second time, Houston Texans legend Andre Johnson is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Johnson, who played wide receiver for the Texans for 12 seasons, is among 15 players who are up for the Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. He was a finalist last year as well.

Only five players can be voted in for enshrinement in August in Canton, Ohio. The inductees will be announced at the NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 9.

Johnson, who was the third overall pick of the Texans in 2003, is the team’s all-time leader in almost every receiving statistic, including career receptions (13,597), touchdowns (64) and 100-yard games (51). He also has team records for single-game performances for most receptions (14), receiving yards (273) and receiving touchdowns (three).

He was also a four-time All-Pro selection and named to seven Pro Bowls.

Johnson finished his 14-year career in 2017 with 1,062 catches for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns.

“I’m thrilled for Andre that he has again earned this well-deserved recognition,” Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. “He is a legend in every sense of the word, and I will always be grateful for his incredible contributions to our team and the impact he continues to have on our organization and the City of Houston. From the day he became a Texan in 2003, he was the definition of a competitor on the field and a pillar in our community. We will continue to take every opportunity to celebrate Andre’s career and everything he has accomplished.”