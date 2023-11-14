HOUSTON (KIAH) — Former University of Houston basketball star Reggie Chaney died of a fentanyl overdose, according to authorities.

The medical examiner in Tarrant County announced the cause of Chaney’s death. He was found unresponsive inside an apartment in Arlington this past August.

Chaney, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward from Tulsa, Okla., played for the Cougars from 2020 to 2023, and was part of the 2021 team that made it to the Final Four. He played his first two seasons of college basketball at Arkansas.

He was named the American Athletic Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year this past season after averaging 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Chaney had signed a professional contract to play basketball in Greece.