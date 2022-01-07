HOUSTON (KIAH) — Kevin Sumlin, who was a head coach at the University of Houston and Texas A&M, was named the first head coach of the Houston Gamblers of the United States Football League.

Sumlin was one of four coaches hired by the league on Thursday, joining former NFL head coaches Mike Riley and Todd Haley, who will be coaching the New Jersey Generals and Tampa Bay Bandits, respectively. Bart Andrus, a longtime head coach in NFL Europe and the Canadian Football League, will lead the Philadelphia Stars.

Sumlin was a head coach with the Cougars from 2008 to 2011, leading UH to a 13-1 season in 2011. He then was head coach at Texas A&M for five years and was head coach at Arizona from 2018 to 2020.

“A new league like the USFL provides opportunities for coaches as well as players, and I’m very excited to have this opportunity to be a head coach at the professional level,” Sumlin said. “I love coaching football players, it’s in my blood, and there are many, many athletes who are hungry to play high-quality football. I can’t wait to build my team and work with them this spring.”

The USFL, a new American football league owned by FOX Sports, will play its first games April 16 in one centralized location. The other four teams will name their head coaches at a later date.