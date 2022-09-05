HOUSTON (CW39) — Four teams from the Houston area remain in the top 10 of the Class 6A Texas Football magazine high school rankings.

North Shore remains No. 2 after a 42-0 win over Spring last weekend. Katy stays at No. 5 after beating Atascocita in a thrilling 35-28 win on Friday. Despite the loss, Atascocita stays at No. 10.

Spring Westfield moved up a spot in the rankings to No. 7 after its 52-29 win over Hightower.

Austin Westlake remains No. 1 after beating longtime power Converse Judson 47-14. The top six are unchanged after each team was a winner in Week 2. That includes No. 4 Duncanville’s 44-21 victory over Orlando Jones in a Texas-Florida matchup.

Defending state champion Dallas South Oak Cliff has dropped from the top spot to No. 8 in Class 5A Division II after a second consecutive loss to open the season. Lancaster enters the 5A Division I rankings at No. 8 after the 21-3 victory over South Oak Cliff.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 2, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (2-0) W: Converse Judson, 47-14 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (2-0) W: Spring, 42-0 2

3 Southlake Carroll (2-0) W: Lewisville Marcus, 38-7 3

4 Duncanville (2-0) W: Orlando (Fla) Jones, 44-21 4

5 Katy (2-0) W: Humble Atascocita, 35-28 5

6 Denton Guyer (2-0) W: Aledo, 44-14 6

7 Spring Westfield (2-0) W: Fort Bend Hightower, 52-29 8

8 Rockwall (2-0) W: Dallas Jesuit, 51-23 9

9 Arlington Martin (2-0) W: Cedar Hill, 44-6 11

10 Humble Atascocita (1-1) L: Katy, 35-28 10

11 Katy Tompkins (2-0) W: Cypress Bridgeland, 38-14 12

12 Dallas Highland Park (2-0) W: Lewisville, 31-17 14

13 Cibolo Steele (2-0) W: Lake Travis, 35-28 15

14 SA Northside Brennan (1-1) W: San Antonio Brandeis, 42-6 16

15 DeSoto (1-1) L: Baltimore (Md) St Frances, 47-7 7

16 Alvin Shadow Creek (2-0) W: League City Clear Springs, 37-26 17

17 Prosper (2-0) W: Garland Sachse, 51-14 18

18 Dripping Springs (2-0) W: SA Wagner, 37-7 19

19 Jersey Village (2-0) W: Houston Langham Creek, 35-30 20

20 Austin Vandegrift (1-1) W: Cedar Park, 45-0 21

21 Round Rock (2-0) W: SA Reagan, 52-31 23

22 Temple (2-0) W: Willis, 34-20 25

23 Allen (1-1) W: Houston King, 49-14 NR

24 Klein Cain (2-0) W: The Woodlands College Park, 42-0 NR

25 Waxahachie (2-0) W: Arlington Lamar, 50-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 13 Lake Travis, No. 22 Cypress Bridgeland, No. 24 Katy Paetow

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Longview (2-0) W: Marshall, 48-11 1

2 Frisco Lone Star (2-0) W: Burleson, 38-3 2

3 A&M Consolidated (2-0) W: UANL Monterrey (Mexico), 49-14 3

4 Mansfield Timberview (2-0) W: Arlington Sam Houston, 69-14 4

5 Amarillo Tascosa (2-0) W: Midland Legacy, 48-27 5

6 Port Arthur Memorial (2-0) W: Nederland, 42-21 6

7 Denton Ryan (0-1) Ccd: Bryant, (Ark) 8

8 Lancaster (2-0) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 21-3 NR

9 College Station (1-1) W: FW Nolan, 52-7 10

10 Richmond Foster (2-0) W: Fort Bend Travis, 50-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Smithson Valley, No. 9 Aledo

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Argyle (2-0) W: Lucas Lovejoy, 56-49 5

2 WF Rider (2-0) W: Decatur, 30-24 6

3 Lucas Lovejoy (1-1) L: Argyle, 56-49 2

4 Liberty Hill (1-1) L: Hutto, 56-49 3

5 Fort Bend Marshall (1-1) L: Crosby, 27-21 (OT) 4

6 Grapevine (2-0) W: Azle, 58-14 8

7 Texarkana Texas (1-1) W: Colleyville Heritage, 48-23 10

8 Dallas South Oak Cliff (0-2) L: Lancaster, 21-3 1

9 Colleyville Heritage (1-1) L: Texarkana Texas, 48-23 7

10 Austin LBJ (1-1) W: Pflugerville Weiss, 35-21 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 SA Veterans Memorial

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Stephenville (2-0) W: Everman, 62-61 1

2 China Spring (2-0) W: Melissa, 42-41 2

3 Celina (2-0) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 65-3 3

4 CC Calallen (2-0) W: Estado de Mexico AC, 41-6 5

5 Boerne (2-0) W: Pleasanton, 41-7 6

6 Anna (2-0) W: Aubrey, 39-34 9

7 Navasota (2-0) W: Madisonville, 27-21 NR

8 Little Cypress-Mauriceville (1-1) L: West Orange-Stark, 38-32 7

9 Waco La Vega (1-1) L: Waco Connally, 35-34 4

10 Dumas (1-1) W: Lubbock Estacado, 34-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Tyler Chapel Hill, No. 10 Kilgore

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Carthage (2-0) W: Pittsburg, 69-0 1

2 Gilmer (2-0) W: Kilgore, 40-26 2

3 WF Hirschi (2-0) W: Brock, 37-30 3

4 West Orange-Stark (2-0) W: Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 38-32 4

5 Cuero (2-0) W: Geronimo Navarro, 46-13 6

6 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-1) L: Shreveport (La) Byrd, 34-7 5

7 Wimberley (2-0) W: SA Pieper, 35-0 7

8 Glen Rose (2-0) W: Gatesville, 49-14 8

9 Silsbee (2-0) W: Huffman-Hargrave, 48-14 9

10 Bellville (2-0) W: Stafford, 55-0 10

Dropped out: None