HOUSTON (KIAH) — A free prostate cancer screening event and health fair hosted by Houston Methodist is taking place tomorrow, Saturday, September 30 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Emancipation Park Conservancy, 3018 Emancipation Ave., Houston, TX 77004. the event will have physician experts as well as a visit from former Rockets player Carl Landry.

Houston Methodist physicians will be on site to lead conversations about the importance of seeing your doctor for preventative screenings like the one used for prostate cancer screening. There will also be a health fair featuring community partners on-site, including 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston, African American Male Wellness Agency, CoolxDad, Emancipation Park Conservancy, Fountain of Praise, empowering men to take action.

WHEN: Sat., Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: Emancipation Park Conservancy, 3018 Emancipation Ave., Houston, TX 77004

WHAT: Houston Methodist hosts a free cancer screening and health fair to encourage Black men to take action with their health. A health fair with community partners will be set up with educational materials to share with attendees.

WHY: African American men are 50% more likely to develop prostate cancer and twice as likely to die from it. Early detection through effective screening plays a valuable role in identifying cancer and pursuing life-saving treatment options. African American men should begin prostate cancer screening at age 40 because they are at a higher risk.

REGISTRATION IS NOT REQURED: Event is free and open to the public. If attendees would like to obtain a free prostate cancer test, they can make that decision on-site or register beforehand here.