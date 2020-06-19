GALLERY: Houston, we have 10 new Astros

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have signed 10 amateur players this week. The announcement was made by Astros General Manager James Click. They’ve been announcing the new players on Twitter since June 11th on social media, but today, they made the picks official.

Four of the selections are from the 2020 MLB Draft. Six more are undrafted free agents. No word on the terms.

The drafted players to sign this week were:

RHP Alex Santos II (#72 overall), who officially signed today.

Santos, 18, highlights the Astros draft class as the club’s top selection and as the only high school player taken by the Astros in this year’s draft. Drafted out of Mount Saint Michael Academy in the Bronx, NY, Santos had his high school senior season canceled in 2020, but did play extensively on the Summer showcase circuit, earning a spot on the 2019 USA Baseball’s 40-man 18U National Team Trials Roster. Entering the draft, Santos was ranked as the 15th overall high school prospect by Baseball America and as the 56th overall player in the draft by MLB Pipeline.

Santos is one of five right-handed pitchers to sign with the Astros, while the club has also added three infielders and two outfielders to make up their 10 current signees.

RHP Tyler Brown (third round),

(third round), OF Zach Daniels (fourth round)

(fourth round) SS Shay Whitcomb (fifth round)

The undrafted free agents to sign with Houston this week were:

2B J.C. Correa , the younger brother of Astros

, the younger brother of Astros SS Carlos Correa

OF Justin Dirden

RHP Cesar Gomez

RHP Kyle Gruller

RHP Zack Matthews

1B/LF Peter Zimmermann

The Astros 2020 draft selections and undrafted free agent signings*:

With the 160th, and final pick of the 2020 MLB Draft, the #Astros select INF Shay Whitcomb. #MLBDraft #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/Bv8IxFRJaB — Houston Astros (@astros) June 12, 2020

Astros, you picked a good one.



Congrats to Shay Whitcomb, who was selected by the @astros in the MLB Draft! #GoTritons



📰: https://t.co/zKH4hUrYm7 pic.twitter.com/RM4RQgjvLC — UC San Diego Baseball (@UCSDbsb) June 12, 2020

IT’S OFFICIAL!!! Another goal accomplished. Ready to accomplish my next goal!!! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/VXbHdmGCh9 — JC Correa (@Jc_Correa1) June 18, 2020

Former @Lamar_Baseball infielder @Jc_Correa1,younger brother of Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea),agreed to sign w/ the #Astros yesterday & officially signed his contract this afternoon at Minute Maid Park: “I don’t have words to describe how it felt,but it was an amazing experience” pic.twitter.com/bA82nMXRRw — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) June 18, 2020

OVC Baseball ⚾ Co-Player of the Week: @SEMOBaseball OF Justin Dirden (@j_dirr)



• In 5 games hit .500 (10-20) with 8 runs, 1 3B, 4 HR's, 10 RBI, 3 SB's, a 1.200 slugging% and .538 OB%; hit a game-tying 2-run HR in Saturday's 16-15 extra inning victory over NIU#LetsSoar pic.twitter.com/U3VmAGOLtX — OhioValleyConference (@OVCSports) February 24, 2020

The word is out, but not a lot of media of RHP Cesar Gomez. That should change pretty soon. Same for 1B/LF Peter Zimmermann.

.@HBUHuskiesBSB RHP Kyle Gruller Agrees to Terms With Houston Astros #DawgsUp https://t.co/mFXxWCbjeJ — HBU Athletics (@HBUHuskies) June 15, 2020

.@HBUHuskiesBSB Senior RHP Kyle Gruller, Senior OF Bena Earn Preseason All-Southland Honors #DawgsUp https://t.co/i34D9OEoH6 — HBU Athletics (@HBUHuskies) February 4, 2020

.@OU_Baseball RHP Zack Matthews comes out of the bullpen pumping 96-97 mph but allows Mizzou to tie it at 7 going to the 9th inning. @DSeifertD1PBR pic.twitter.com/WuqRE3ruVE — PBR Texas (@PBR_Texas) February 29, 2020

