GALLERY: Houston, we have 10 new Astros

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have signed 10 amateur players this week. The announcement was made by Astros General Manager James Click. They’ve been announcing the new players on Twitter since June 11th on social media, but today, they made the picks official.
Four of the selections are from the 2020 MLB Draft. Six more are undrafted free agents. No word on the terms.
THE 10 NEW PLAYERS’ STATS
The drafted players to sign this week were:
- RHP Alex Santos II (#72 overall), who officially signed today.
Santos, 18, highlights the Astros draft class as the club’s top selection and as the only high school player taken by the Astros in this year’s draft. Drafted out of Mount Saint Michael Academy in the Bronx, NY, Santos had his high school senior season canceled in 2020, but did play extensively on the Summer showcase circuit, earning a spot on the 2019 USA Baseball’s 40-man 18U National Team Trials Roster. Entering the draft, Santos was ranked as the 15th overall high school prospect by Baseball America and as the 56th overall player in the draft by MLB Pipeline.
Santos is one of five right-handed pitchers to sign with the Astros, while the club has also added three infielders and two outfielders to make up their 10 current signees.
- RHP Tyler Brown (third round),
- OF Zach Daniels (fourth round)
- SS Shay Whitcomb (fifth round)
The undrafted free agents to sign with Houston this week were:
- 2B J.C. Correa, the younger brother of Astros
- SS Carlos Correa
- OF Justin Dirden
- RHP Cesar Gomez
- RHP Kyle Gruller
- RHP Zack Matthews
- 1B/LF Peter Zimmermann
The Astros 2020 draft selections and undrafted free agent signings*:
The word is out, but not a lot of media of RHP Cesar Gomez. That should change pretty soon. Same for 1B/LF Peter Zimmermann.
