HOUSTON (KIAH) — It looks like the decision has been made on which Houston spring football team will survive after the XFL/USFL merger.

And the smart money is on the Gamblers, while the Roughnecks are likely on their way out.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, the USFL Players Association has been informed that four USFL teams will play in the new unnamed league: the Memphis Showboats, Birmingham Stallions, Michigan Panthers, and the Houston Gamblers.

That means that the four USFL teams in New Jersey, New Orleans, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia will be shut down and their players will be allocated to the other teams in a dispersal draft.

The four surviving XFL teams have not been released yet, but it is unlikely that the Houston Roughnecks will be one of those teams. Last Friday, the Roughnecks announced that 12 players from its roster was released.

The Roughnecks were the more popular team in Houston, mostly because they played all their games in Houston at TDECU Stadium, while the Gamblers – including most of the other USFL teams – played their games in either Birmingham, Memphis, Detroit and Canton, Ohio.

Last spring, in the first year of the rebirth of the XFL, the Roughnecks went 7-3 and won the regular season XFL South Division title under head coach Wade Phillips, the son of legendary Houston Oilers coach Bum Phillips.

With their colors similar to the Houston Texans and their logo similar to the Houston Oilers, the Roughnecks quickly were one of the XFL leaders in attendance and merchandise.

Meanwhile, the Gamblers went 5-5 this past spring, good for third place in the USFL’s South Division. In 2022, the Gamblers were 3-7 under former University of Houston and Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin.

In the first version of the USFL in the mid-1980s, the Gamblers became a popular attraction thanks to their run-and-shoot offense, led by their quarterback, future Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. That version of the Gamblers lasted two seasons from 1984 to 1985.