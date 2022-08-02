SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — The Sugar Land Space Cowboys welcome the Round Rock Express for a six-game series beginning Tuesday at Constellation Field.

Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. is scheduled to make an MLB Rehab Assignment start in Tuesday’s series opener. The Space Cowboys will be opening gates to Constellation Field at 5 p.m. for Tuesday’s 7:05 p.m. first pitch and are encouraging fans to arrive early.

Former Astros pitcher and Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel is scheduled to pitch for Round Rock.

The Space Cowboys’ first homestand of the second half includes a jersey giveaway, postgame concert and a teacher appreciation night.

Fans can purchase tickets for all games and can get further information on all promotions and giveaways by visiting slspacecowboys.com/tickets

Stay cool tonight with Five-Dollar Frozens (presented by Jose Curevo Tradicional) – Fans can purchase $5 frozen margaritas for every Tuesday home game. Kids can play around in the splash pad to stay cool.

Games continue for the rest of the week at Constellation Field. Here is your first pitch forecast for every evening through Sunday.

7:05 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, vs. Round Rock

Dollar Dogs (presented by Texas Chili) – Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout Constellation Field every Wednesday home game in 2022.

Goodwill Wednesdays – People can donate gently used items to participating Goodwill store and receive a ticket voucher to

a Space Cowboys game. People can also donate their gently used items at Constellation Field on Wednesdays and receive a general admission ticket to that night’s game. For more information on participating Goodwill locations, people can visit the following link: https://atmilb.com/3Sk0hNu.

7:05 p.m. Thursday, August 4, vs. Round Rock

Thirsty Thursday (presented by Space Train IPA) – Every Thursday home game in 2022, fans can purchase $2 domestic draft beers and sodas throughout concession stands at Constellation Field.



Teacher Appreciation Night – The Space Cowboys are celebrating Houston teachers by offering a free ticket to Thursday’s game. Teachers can claim their free tickets with their valid school email. They can also purchase additional tickets for the night at a discounted rate. Teachers looking to claim their free ticket can head to the following link: https://atmilb.com/3aUhmNg