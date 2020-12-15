Get PAID to play PS5

HOUSTON (CW39) WhistleOut.com is hiring someone to game for 50 hours on the PlayStation 5 console. All the have to do is complete the task, and then answer a few questions about it for a review! WhistleOut will pay the player $1,000 for their hard work and even let them keep the PS5 console when they’re done.

Applications are open from now until December 16th at 8:59 PM PST. WhistleOut.com will announce the winner during a live stream on the WhistleOut TV Youtube channel on December 18th.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!