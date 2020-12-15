Get PAID to play PS5

HOUSTON (CW39) WhistleOut.com is hiring someone to game for 50 hours on the PlayStation 5 console. All the have to do is complete the task, and then answer a few questions about it for a review! WhistleOut will pay the player $1,000 for their hard work and even let them keep the PS5 console when they’re done.
You can find the full application and job description here.
Applications are open from now until December 16th at 8:59 PM PST. WhistleOut.com will announce the winner during a live stream on the WhistleOut TV Youtube channel on December 18th.