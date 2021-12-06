Gordon, Wood guide Rockets past Pelicans for 6th win in row

Houston Rockets guard D.J. Augustin (14) shoots between New Orleans Pelicans guards Tomas Satoransky (31) and Trey Murphy III (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Eric Gordon and Christian Wood both scored 23 points, and the Houston Rockets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-108 on Sunday night for their sixth straight win.

Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 40 points for the Pelicans, which was his most since dropping 40 against Brooklyn on Nov. 4, 2019. Jonas Valanciunas finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans.

Houston’s Daniel Theis netted 12 points on 4 of 6 shooting from the field, and Alperen Sengun finished with 10 points.

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) drives between New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones, left, and center Willy Hernangomez (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Jae’Sean Tate had 11 points for the Rockets, a game-high seven assists and five rebounds. He is averaging 16.2 points per game, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists during the six-game winning streak while shooting 55.7% from the floor.

Houston hit 17 3-pointers on 42.5% shooting. The Rockets have hit at least 15 3-pointers in all six games during the winning streak and are averaging 17.3 3-pointers on 40.8% shooting over that span after averaging 11.1 on 30.9% shooting the first 17 games of the season.