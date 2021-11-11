Grant has season-high 35 points, Pistons top Rockets 112-104

Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) grabs a rebound from Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (AP) — Jerami Grant scored a season-high 35 points to help the Detroit Pistons beat the Houston Rockets 112-104 on Wednesday night in a matchup of two of the worst teams in the NBA.

Grant shot 12 of 23 from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range.

Detroit improved to 2-8, and Houston dropped to 1-10.

The meeting was the first between the top two picks in the July draft. Cade Cunningham, Detroit’s choice as the No. 1 pick, had 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting.

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, right, drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, left rear, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Houston’s Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick, had 23 points on 8-of-20 shooting, marking his third time scoring 20-plus points this season.

Christian Wood had 20 points and 9 rebounds for Houston, while Kevin Porter Jr. had 18 points while recording 14 free throws.

The Rockets will next face Portland at home on Friday night.