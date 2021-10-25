Green scores 30, but Rockets fall to Boston, 107-97

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) gets a ball before going out of bounds in front of Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and nine rebounds and the Boston Celtics avoided their first 0-3 start since the 2013-14 season with a 107-97 win over the Houston Rockets.

Tatum, had 20 points in the first half on 8 of 13 shooting. Al Horford finished with 17 points, including 11 in the third quarter, and 10 rebounds. Dennis Schröder, who started for the injured Jaylen Brown, finished with 18 points and Grant Williams added 18 points off the bench.

Boston shot 44% from the field and hit 15 of 47 on 3-pointers.

Rockets rookie guard Jalen Green scored nine of his 30 points in the first quarter after scoring nine points in each of the first two games. He is the third rookie dating back to the 2000-01 season to have recorded a 30-point game within the first three games played of a career (Ja Morant and Trae Young) and the first teenager to have accomplished that feat since Lamar Odom in 1999.

Jalen Green put on a SHOW tonight!



📊 30 PTS

📊 4 REB

📊 3 AST



Green is the first #Rockets rookie in history with 30+ points and 8+ threes in one game. pic.twitter.com/NAH0T2YYq8 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 25, 2021

Green shot 8-of-10 from 3-point range tonight after shooting 2-of-11 from behind-the-arc the first two games of the season.

Christian Wood had 20 points while shooting 8-of-10 from the foul line, while Jae’Sean Tate had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Houston.

Houston (1-2) will travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Tuesday night.